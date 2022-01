Boston Celtics prop bets: 6 props for Celtics vs. Hornets on Wednesday

Gordon Hayward will return to Boston for the first time since leaving the Celtics on Wednesday night as the Hornets visit TD Garden.

Hayward turned down a $34.1 million player option that would have kept him in Boston in November of 2020 in order to test free agency, and then landed a four-year, $128 million deal from the Hornets as a part of a sign-and-trade with Boston.

Ahead of his first trip back to Boston, Hayward told Sports Illustrated that he was looking forward to returning, and that he’s still in contact with people in the organization. Hayward also reflected on the Hornets’ presentation that offseason that lured him away.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“The money was relatively similar at all the places that I was looking at. It was more just the place where I felt like I could maximize who I was as a basketball player. Charlotte kind of blew me away with their presentation and having the chance to take a team to that next level…. Just talking with [Hornets coach] James Borrego, just me playing against those guys. I kind of had seen their talent level and seen what they were about and the way they wanted to play basketball, and that fit how I wanted to play. I felt confident in myself too, that I could bring something to the team. It just felt right.”

