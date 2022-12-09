‘Gordita Chronicles’ To Be Pulled From HBO Max – The Hamden Journal

HBO Max is pulling Gordita Chronicles from its platform, the latest title to be scrapped following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The Hamden Journal broke the news exclusively in July that the company was slashing Live-Action Kids and Family programming including the freshman comedy series created by Claudia Forestieri.

“Just got the very sad news that #gorditachronicles is being pulled from the @hbomax platform. Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone. Thank you to everyone who loved and supported our show,” Gordita Chronicles showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz shared via Twitter on Thursday.

The title is currently still available on the streaming service, and it’s not known when it will be removed. A source close to the matter tells The Hamden Journal the streamer is working with production partners to find a new home for the series, which, as we previously reported, was canceled after one season.

Created by Forestieri based on her real-life childhood experiences, Gordita Chronicles is about family, opportunity, love, resilience, and boldly defying the status quo in pursuit of the “American Dream.” It tells the story of Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (Olivia Goncalves), who has just said goodbye to all of her friends and family in Santo Domingo and moved to Miami with her marketing executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana-Maria Rivas), and status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world.

The Sony Pictures Television series also starred Noah Rico, Cosette Hauer, and Noah Rico.