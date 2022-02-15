Goran Dragic agrees to buyout with San Antonio

Shams Charania: Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran. – 9:17 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:13 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

After a quiet trade deadline, the #Lakers need to land Goran Dragic.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/nba-buyout-mar… – 4:00 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed a good showing (except from LeBron and AD) against Golden State, the Lakers’ mood, and whether is Goran Dragic is even kinda realistic as a buyout add. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:42 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs injury report:

Bates-Diop (face, laceration) questionable.

Cacok (G League) out.

Dragic (not with team) out.

Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford aren’t listed, so they are expected to be available Monday at Chicago. – 5:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford are not on the Spurs injury report for Monday @ Bulls.

Cacok with Austin and Dragic (not with team) are OUT

KBD questionable – 5:51 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Bucks’ Pat Connaughton needs hand surgery and Milwaukee will pursue Goran Dragic on buyout market, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 3:25 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton undergoing surgery Monday for his fractured hand — and expectation that the Bucks will ramp up pursuit of Goran Dragic once his buyout is complete this week: bit.ly/3Lw45rJ – 2:52 PM

Story continues

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Ruminating on a Dragic reunion, plus thoughts on Heat-Nets. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:38 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Goran Dragic drawing interest from at least six NBA teams sportando.basketball/en/goran-dragi… – 3:14 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet on the Thad Young-Dragic trade: “Great piece, great addition, especially when the other guy was sitting at home so it wasn’t like we were giving up much. That’s the situation we were in so it’s a +1 in my book. We’ll take that.” – 11:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Ruminating on a Dragic reunion, plus Heat-Nets thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lakers, Warriors, Nets among teams targeting Goran Dragic after buyout nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/12/lak… – 9:03 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Goran Dragic and the Spurs are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way to a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Lakers: es.pn/3BvK5B7 – 8:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Really impressive work by #gameops to get rid of all the Dragic clips in the intro video. – 7:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

For those wondering as I was, Goran Dragic is out for tonight’s Spurs game. He is not with the team. pic.twitter.com/dUIlt1C0p0 – 7:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Per their injury report, the Spurs will be without the following players tonight here in New Orleans:

Bates-Diop (face, laceration)

Collins (ankle, injury management)

Dragic (not with team)

Langford (not with team)

Richardson (not with team). – 1:55 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Tomas Satoransky is not on the Spurs injury report.

Collins (ankle), KBD (face laceration), Richardson, Langford, and Dragic all OUT – 1:45 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: In the aftermath of the Donte DiVincenzo trade and Connaughton injury, the Bucks will be aggressive in pursuit of Goran Dragic once he enters the buyout market next week, sources said. There will be significant opportunity for Dragic to play a role on the defending champions. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 14, 2022

Ira Winderman: Been told that Goran Dragic is coming to tonight’s game vs. Nets. So there’s that. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 12, 2022

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / February 12, 2022