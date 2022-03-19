GOP’s gas-pump outreach hooks drivers as they fume over prices

Republicans are reinventing voter mobilization — by recruiting drivers at gas stations as they pump some of the costliest fuel in history.

“I’ve never been so excited about gas in my life,” said GOP activist Scott Presler.

Presler sent dozens of volunteers to gas stations across the city and Long Island on Saturday to sign up new voters ahead of November’s midterm elections — and to convince registered Democrats to switch parties.

The effort comes amid an incredible price surge at the pump — $4.78 a gallon in Manhattan on Friday, up from $2.99 a year ago — that has motorists casting blame on President Joe Biden.

Some have been slapping decals of Biden proclaiming “I did that!” on fuel pumps across the country, including in the five boroughs.

“We are going to use Joe Biden as a carrot to get people to vote,” said the Virginia-based Presler, 33, a right-wing social media star who runs voter registration drives nationwide. “I can’t think of a more feckless president.”

Hoisting signs like “Pain at the pump? Vote Republican,” Presler’s squad aimed to catch drivers at their most infuriated.

“Our goal is not to be confrontational, but to open conversation,” he said.

They also passed out the meme-worthy stickers, encouraging maddened motorists to spread the anti-Biden message around.

“This is trolling 101 — yeah, let’s make it lively,” Presler said. “Life is too short to be angry all the time.”