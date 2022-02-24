Gophers can’t close out Badgers in a 68-67 loss

Feb. 24—For 76 minutes across two rivalry games this season, the Gophers men’s basketball team gave the Badgers everything they could handle.

However, in the final two minutes of each game — Wednesday at Williams Arena and Jan. 30 at Madison — Wisconsin closed out Minnesota. UW showed why they have moved into a tie for first place in the Big Ten, and the U sits near the conference basement, rebuilding in head coach Ben Johnson’s first year.

Payton Willis’ free throw tied the game at 62 with 2:35 left, but No. 13 Wisconsin outscored Minnesota 6-2 down the crucial stretch in a 68-67 victory. Luke Loewe made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it a one-point game.

“We got to learn that when it’s winning time those inches matter,” Johnson said. “Those little plays and those details matter.”

After Willis made a free throw to make it 66-64 with 49 seconds left, the Badgers’ Chucky Hepburn missed an open layup, but Lakeville North’s Tyler Wahl got the offensive rebound with 26 seconds left. Then Maple Grove’s Brad Davison was fouled and made two free throws.

With Wahl’s board as an exclamation, Wisconsin continued a nearly season-long trend of creating a major rebounding advantage over undersized Minnesota. The Badgers had a 38-19 margin in that category.

Minnesota honored the 1982 Big Ten championship team during the first half, with a dozen representatives in the court receiving a standing ovation from fans. Given the special occasion and it being a rivalry game, the Barn was at a season-high decibel level. There were signs the Gophers might achieve what they couldn’t a month ago.

On Jan. 30, the Gophers were tied 60-60 with Wisconsin with two minutes left, before All-America candidate Johnny Davis scored the final six points in the 66-60 win.

Davis couldn’t do something similar Wednesday; he fouling out with 2:35 left and ended with only 12 points. The break didn’t end up benefiting Minnesota.

Story continues

Eagan native Steven Crowl led all scorers with 20 points, including a pivotal jumper with a minute left.

Willis returned from a one-game absence due to a COVID-19 test and came off the bench for the first time this season. After only two points in the first half, he finished with 13. Jamison Battle had 17 points, but only three after halftime.

“At some point it feels good, but I think a lot of us wanted to get over that hump and actually win the game,” Battle said. “It’s going to sit with us up until Sunday and we’ll be ready to play Indiana.”

In the first half, the Gophers and Badgers went blow-for-blow. Minnesota started hot from the field and Wisconsin matched them, but both teams cooled with five minutes left in the half. Neither team scored for roughly two minutes until Davison made his only shot of the first half, a 3-pointer.

Wisconsin opened up its biggest lead at 38-33, but E.J. Stephens continued to keep the U close with a pair of 3-pointers, including one at the buzzer, for a 38-36 margin at the half.

Minnesota kept Davis in check with only six points in the first half, but they had trouble with Wahl and Crowl in the post. The Badgers fed them in the paint, and they each had 10 points on a combined 9-of-14 shooting in the first half.

Battle led all scorers with 14 in the first half, but he sat for more than five minutes due to an extended period of play without a stoppage. The U’s offense sputtered without him. Earlier, Battle was in attack mode with two dunks, a couple other drives and one 3-pointer.

In the second half, the Gophers went nearly five minutes without a basket, with three shots that either rolled off the rim or went in and out — one from Willis and two from Loewe.

Willis ended the drought with a trey, followed by two free throws from Eric Curry and another trey from Willis to tie the game at 59 with four minutes left.

Fans chanting “The Rouser” echoed inside The Barn. But a crescendo never came.