GOP urged Americans to shoot down Chinese spy balloon

Multiple Republican members of Congress publicly urged Americans to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon which made it’s way across the United States this week, before the Biden Administration sent fighter jets to bring it down.

Leading the call was Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has a history of stoking outrage for past remarks and associations with white nationalists.

“Literally every regular person I know is talking about how to shoot down the Chinese Spy Balloon. It would be great if an average Joe shot it down because China Joe won’t,” Greene said in a Tweet Friday. “Regular Americans can do everything better than the government and actually care about our country.”

The Biden Administration sent fighter jets to bring the balloon down over the Atlantic Ocean.



Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar — another member of Congress with longtime ties to white nationalists — added “count me in” in response and posted a picture of himself holding a pistol.

Earlier Saturday, police in the Tar Heel State issued a warning to residents against shooting down the balloon, which was finally brought down when it reached the Atlantic Ocean later in the day.

“Please don’t take pot shots at it with your handguns in an attempt to bring it down on your own,” said police in Gastonia, North Carolina, WSHIOTV7 reported.