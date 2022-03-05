Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

Rep. Dean Phillips criticized Sens. Rubio and Daines for sharing images of Zelensky from a Saturday meeting.

Lawmakers were asked to refrain from revealing visual details from their talk with the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky remains in a difficult position as he continues to rally his country against Russian forces.

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Steve Daines of Montana on Saturday were criticized for sharing images of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on social media after being asked not to do so during a meeting in the interest of the leader’s safety.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota excoriated Daines and Rubio in a tweet for their “appalling and reckless ignorance” after posting screenshots of a Saturday Zoom call between Zelensky and several lawmakers while the meeting with still in progress.

During the discussion, the Ukrainian president sought additional military aid from the US, among other requests.

Several aides who spoke with NBC News said lawmakers were specifically asked not to tweet about the meeting.

Phillips on Saturday also said that lawmakers were asked by the US Ambassador to Ukraine not to share visual details of the meeting to “protect the security” of Zelensky, who remains in a precarious position as he rallies his citizens against the Russian assault on Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy,” Phillips wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators.”

Rubio posted a screenshot on Twitter of Zelensky: “On zoom call now with President Zelensky of #Ukraine.”

Daines also shared an image from the meeting, writing: “Currently on a zoom call with President Zelenskyy. #StandWithUkraine”

Zelensky in a statement later on Saturday said that he spoke with US lawmakers about “war crimes” being committed by Russian forces and pleaded for additional sanctions to be levied against Moscow.

“Spoke online with representatives of both chambers and both parties of the US Congress,” he wrote. “Told about the course of the fighting and war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine: shelling, schools, residential buildings, kindergartens, churches.”

He added: “As well as the danger the occupants pose to chemical and nuclear facilities, Ukraine needs to close airspace to protect civilians and objects of critical infrastructure. “Urged congressmen to continue to increase sanction pressure on Russia. Appreciate the support!”

Zelensky has asked for the US to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but President Joe Biden has resisted such a move, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that such a decision would be “catastrophic.”

“Warehouses with weapons and ammunition, aviation, air defense systems — it takes time to destroy air defense systems,” Putin said at a meeting in Moscow. “This work is practically done — that’s why there are demands to impose a no-fly zone. The realization of that demand would bring catastrophic results not only to Europe but to the whole world.”

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed aside requests for a no-fly zone.

“That is escalatory, that would potentially put us in a place where we are in a military conflict with Russia. That is not something [President Joe Biden] wants to do,” Psaki said. “Those are all the reasons why that’s not a good idea.”

Read the original article on Business Insider