GOP senators want FBI to answer for Hunter Biden briefing

Two leading Republican senators want to interview FBI officials about the bureau’s “unnecessary” 2020 briefing to discredit their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business affairs.

Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sent a letter Thursday to intelligence analyst Nikki Floris and counterintelligence deputy Bradley Benavides asking them to appear for an interview next month, according to the Washington Examiner.

The senators, in the letter, wrote the briefing was “unnecessary and was only done because of pressure from our Democratic colleagues, including Democratic Leadership, to falsely attack our Biden investigation as advancing Russian disinformation.”

Sens. Chuck Grassley (pictured) and Ron Johnson said the briefing “falsely attack[ed] our Biden investigation as advancing Russian disinformation.” Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“Simply put, the unnecessary FBI briefing provided the Democrats and liberal media the vehicle to spread their false narrative that our work advanced Russian disinformation,” the missive reportedly continued.

The request came a day after Johnson publicized a whistleblower’s allegation that the FBI told agents to slow-walk the probe into Hunter’s laptop in the weeks before the presidential contest because the bureau was “not going to change the outcome of the election again,” a reference to its 2016 October surprise investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

A day earlier, Johnson accused the FBI of slow-walking the investigation into Hunter Biden’s infamous computer. AP

Information stored on the laptop showed how the scandal-scarred soon-to-be first son leveraged his father’s pedigree and influence to conduct business in Ukraine and China, details that were first reported by The Post in October 2020.