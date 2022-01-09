GOP senator says Trump’s election allegations are unfounded

Sen. Mike Rounds on Sunday made it clear that he didn’t subscribe to Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

“As a part of our due diligence, we looked at over 60 different accusations made in multiple states,” the South Dakota Republican said on ABC’s “This Week.“ “While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state.“

He added: “The election was fair, as fair as we have seen.“

Looking toward the 2022 midterms, which could break the deadlock in what is now a 50-50 Senate, Rounds said Republicans must move past unfounded allegations that Trump was cheated out of a victory if they wish to prevail.

“If we simply look back and tell our people, ‘Don’t vote because there’s cheating going on,’ then we’re going to put ourselves in a huge disadvantage,” he said. “So, moving forward, let’s focus on what it takes to win those elections. We can do that.“

Rounds also said he would not be in favor of Congress trying to pass a law to prevent Trump from seeking another term in response to his actions on Jan. 6, nor did he back impeaching Trump over the Capitol riots because Trump was already out of office.

But he also said Trump — now that he is no longer president — is not exempt from prosecution if the Justice Department had a reason to do so.

“That shield of the presidency does not exist for someone who is a former president,“ he said.

Rounds also would not rule out supporting Trump for president in 2024.

“I will take a hard look at it. Personally, what I have told people is, is I’m going to support the Republican nominee to be president. I’m not sure that the eventual nominee has even shown up yet,“ he said.