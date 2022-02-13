GOP Senate hopeful airing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Super Bowl ad

A Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate is running a “Let’s Go Brandon” Super Bowl ad that sharply criticizes President Biden’s record on Afghanistan, inflation and the border crisis.

Dave McCormick, the former CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Bridgewater Associates, is putting out the 30-second spot in hopes of distinguishing himself in the crowded primary race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey.

The pricey commercial, expected to air across NBC platforms in Pennsylvania, puts somber images and quotes from news organizations about Biden’s record to the sound of a crowd chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” — an popular anti-Biden phrase among conservative that is a stand-in for “F—k Joe Biden.”

The clip highlights Biden’s controversial Afghanistan withdrawal, the record number of border crossings, soaring inflation, trade deficits and rising homicides before ending with the message, “This is much bigger than Brandon.

McCormick, who was the under secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs under President George W. Bush, is hoping the ad will get him some much-needed name recognition as he faces a slew of opponents, including Dr. Oz.

McCormick joined the race in January after Trump-endorsed candidate Sean Parnell suspended his campaign amid allegations of domestic abuse.

“The frustration and anger we are feeling toward the failures of our current leadership in Washington is what motivated me to run,” McCormick told Fox News.

“Whether it’s not being able to afford gas or groceries because of record-high inflation, rampant crime in our cities, a dramatic spike in the trafficking of fentanyl and human exploitation across open borders … these problems were self-inflicted by Joe Biden and the extreme policies of the left,” the candidate added. “Pennsylvanians have had enough.”

The race to replace Toomey is expected to be one of the most expensive in the 2022 midterms, as Republicans and Democrats attempt to win in the swing state that Biden carried in 2020 but Trump took in 2016.

McCormick stepped down from his role as CEO of Bridgewater in January to enter the race. He drew heat for his role in laying off 50 Pittsburgh workers in 2003 and shipping their jobs overseas. Some in the state GOP believe he is party’s best chance at holding onto the seat.