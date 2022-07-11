GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Floats A Jaw-Dropping Air Pollution Theory

Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, walks off-stage during pre-race ceremonies at a NASCAR event in Hampton, Georgia, on Sunday. (Photo: James Gilbert via Getty Images)

Problem-plagued U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has presented an astounding argument for not enacting laws against air pollution: America’s “good air” will simply “decide” to go to China, he told supporters in Georgia.

A viral video clip of the speech by the Republican — who has been endorsed by Donald Trump — during a campaign stop in Hall County, Georgia, on Saturday, is making the rounds on Twitter and has triggering a tsunami of criticism. (Even Fox News conceded Walker’s mangled perspective “drew criticism.”)

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move,” Walker explained. “So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got to clean that back up,” he added.

After about 2.4 million stunned views of the clip, first posted Monday by GPB News reporter Stephen Fowler, Walker’s campaign responded on Twitter, asking of his Democratic rival: “Does Senator Warnock not agree that China is the biggest polluter?”

The wild air pollution theory is just the latest in a string of embarrassing revelations about the former football star, including a long list of lies.

He has claimed he was an FBI agent (he wasn’t), graduated from college (he didn’t), was his high school’s valedictorian (no again). And after railing about absentee fathers, Walker confirmed he has three additional children the public just learned about.

