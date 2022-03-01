Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, a Ukrainian American, will be escorting President Biden to the House chamber for Tuesday’s State of the Union address, according to a new report.

The Indiana Republican was named as Biden’s escort by House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the New York Times.

Hours before Biden was scheduled to appear before the joint session of Congress, Spartz delivered an impassioned speech calling Russia’s aggression “genocide.”

“This is not a war. This is genocide of the Ukrainian people,” she said. “They’re bombing civilians nonstop, day and night.”

“They’re using illegal weapons,” Spartz continued. “They now have special groups trying to kill women and children.”

The Republican also took the opportunity to hit Biden, accusing him of talking too much and not doing anything that matters.

“We have a president that talks about, and talks about and doesn’t do things. What is it going to do? Wait until a million died, then he is going to do more?” She said, urging Biden to “exercise some leadership.”

President Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Patrick Semansky

Spartz was born in Nosivka, Ukraine and immigrated to the US in 2000. She was first elected to Congress in 2020 after serving in the Illinois Senate since 2017.

During his remarks, Biden is expected to take aim once again at Russia, calling President Vladimir Putin’s war “premeditated and unprovoked.”

Get the latest updates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict with the Post’s live coverage.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,” Biden will say, according to the excerpts of his address shared by the White House.

He is also expected to highlight NATO and the importance of the US in garnering support for Ukraine, saying “It matters. American diplomacy matters.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rep. Stephanie Bice hold hands with Rep. Victoria Spartz following a press conference on the State of the Union speech where Spartz spoke out about Biden. Win McNamee

While Spartz will stand by Biden’s side going into Tuesday’s address, at least six Republican lawmakers are expected to be skipping President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday over the requirement for attendees to be tested for COVID-19 one day ahead of the event.

GOP Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois, Bob Good of Virginia, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Andrew Clyde of Georgia all confirmed to the Daily Caller on Tuesday that they will not be in attendance.

Their decisions come one day after Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tx.) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) announced they would also be skipping Biden’s speech.

Rep. Mary Miller is one of the GOP representatives who has confirmed that they will not attended Biden’s State of the Union. Tom Williams

Roy likened the requirement to be tested to “political theater.”

“We’re still being forced to test, a fence is up, & Americans can’t visit the Capitol. While I have an obligation to be present to vote for my constituents (vs. “proxy” voting), I don’t have an obligation to be there for political theater,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) also confirmed he won’t attend.

“I’m healthy, so I won’t be taking a test for COVID… so I won’t be attending the #SOTU,” Massie tweeted.