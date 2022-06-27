GOP Rep. Mayra Flores accuses Speaker Nancy Pelosi of ‘pushing’ daughter during photo op

A newly-elected GOP congresswoman accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “pushing” her young daughter during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony last week.

Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas made the accusation after a video posted on social media showed her posing with Pelosi and her family at the ceremony — with conservative commentators saying the speaker “elbowed” Flores’ daughter.

“No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!” Flores captioned a retweet of the video.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” she said. “She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen.”

The video shows Pelosi, standing next to Flores’ daughter, as she waves over the family’s pastor. Pelosi then looks at the girl and extends her elbow at the same point that the child moves over.

It’s unclear from the footage if Pelosi’s arm makes contact with the girl, but one Republican commentator, actor James Woods, said the video is clear evidence of the Democratic lawmaker displaying “her true colors.”

Conservative columnist and TV show host Benny Johnson called Pelosi a “witch” in response to the video.

“Nancy Pelosi ELBOWS the little daughter of new GOP Congresswoman Mayra Flores — what a witch,” he tweeted.

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) arrives for her ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol June 21, 2022. AP

The footage at the center of the controversy was recorded at the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony Pelosi hosted for Flores on Tuesday.

Flores, 30, became the first Mexican-born congress member when she won a special election earlier this month against a Democratic opponent to replace Texas Democrat, Rep. Filemon Vela who retired before the end of his term.

Another video of the photo op shows the Democratic leader and Flores smiling and shaking hands as Pelosi congratulates her on the historic achievement.

“It’s a great honor to welcome Congresswoman Flores to the Capitol and to the Congress of the United States with great congratulations,” Pelosi said in that video. “And again, grateful for her leadership and her beautiful family who is here today.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi congratulated Flores on her victory. EPA

Flores will ride out the rest of Vela’s term and will face another election in November against Democratic nominee Vicente Gonzalez.

Pelosi wished her success during the swearing-in ceremony.

“Thank you Congresswoman Flores for your courage to run for office and best wishes for your success,” she said. “It’s an honor to work with you.”

A representative for Pelosi didn’t immediately return a request for comment.