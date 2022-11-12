GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Candidate Quality’ Tweet Goes Awry

Twitter users claimed irony was dead after far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted about the need for “candidate quality” in the GOP.

In a lengthy thread that the Donald Trump loyalist shared on Elon Musk’s social media platform Friday, Greene explained why she “truly” believes “one of the most important paths to saving America is by having as many strong Republican governors as possible” and “keeping them in place.”

“How about candidate quality, individual campaign work ethic & ability, and their campaign strategies,” Greene wrote in one message.

The call for “candidate quality” was too much for folks online, given how Greene has been stripped of her House committee assignments for liking social media posts calling for the murder of prominent Democrats.

Greene could be reinstated and take a more prominent role in the House, though, if Republicans take back the chamber in the 2022 midterms. Greene won reelection over Democrat Marcus Flowers in this week’s vote.

Greene’s personal profile has also been suspended from Twitter for violating its COVID misinformation policies and she has previously peddled racist and antisemitic conspiracies, likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust and tried to cast doubt on evolution.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…