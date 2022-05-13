GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Receives A Brutal Reminder After Veterans Tweet

NextShark

Japanese mother, 2 roommates accused of confining her 5-year-old son in cat cage before his death

Police in Japan have issued new arrest warrants on suspicion of assault and confinement of a 5-year-old boy for three people who were previously arrested after his body was found under their house in Saitama Prefecture in March. Chika Kakimoto, the boy’s 30-year-old mother, and her unemployed roommates Hiroki Niwa, 34, and Yoko Ishii, 54, allegedly tortured the boy, named Ayumu, leading up to his death this year. In an incident that took place on Jan. 31 last year, the three reportedly placed Ayumu inside a rainwater tank, which they knocked over and hit with their hands.