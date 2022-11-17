GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race just got tighter

Rep. Lauren Boebert. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

One midterm race that still hasn’t been called is in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch.

New results were released on Thursday afternoon, and Boebert is now leading Frisch by just 556 votes, with some ballots still left to be counted, The Associated Press reports. This is a margin of around 0.34 percent, and under Colorado state law, a recount is automatically triggered at 0.5 percent. Both campaigns have spent the last few days “curing” ballots, meaning they attempt to fix issues with ballots that were rejected due to things like mismatched signatures.

Boebert, a vocal Trump and gun rights supporter, was the favorite to win re-election, as redistricting made the area she represents more conservative, AP reports. Frisch is a businessman and former member of the Aspen City Council, who sought support from Democrats, moderates, and disillusioned Republicans.

Frisch told AP the fact that the race is so close shows that voters are ready for change. He wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up winning the election, Frisch added, but “we obviously can’t be surprised if we lose. We’re not that wacko.”

