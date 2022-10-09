GOP-led House could force FBI director to testify on Hunter Biden probes: Rep. Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday that if Republicans gain control of the House after November’s midterm elections, they may force FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify on the agency’s investigations into Hunter Biden.

The Ohio Republican said the GOP-led probe into the first son would likely start in the House Oversight and Reform Committee with Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), if Republicans win control of the chamber in the elections.

But the “real question” is whether the FBI will hold “people accountable” in its probe of the younger Biden, Jordan said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” claiming the agency has become overtly political.

“I’ll believe it when I see it, because this is the FBI where we’ve now had 14 agents come to us as whistleblowers and tell us how political it’s gotten — this is the FBI that raided the home of a former president,” Jordan told host Maria Bartoromo, referring to the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in August for classified documents.

“So this is how political this FBI has become. And I think a key point to remember, too, Maria, is this is the FBI who’s involved themselves in every single election for the last four cycles,” he said.

A Republican-led House may force FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify on the agency’s investigations into Hunter Biden. Getty Images

“We’re going to do everything we can to hold these folks accountable,” Rep. Jim Jordan vowed. Getty Images

“In 2016, they spied on President Trump’s campaign in 2018. It was the Muller investigation in 2020. They suppressed information about the Hunter Biden laptop, and now in 2020, they’ve raided the home of the former president,” Jordan said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to hold these folks accountable, and [if] we have the majority to bring him in front of Congress, do the depositions that need to be done so we can get the facts,” he continued.

Bartiromo asked if the committee would go as far as to subpoena the FBI director.

“There’s all kinds of folks we need to bring in for depositions and then hopefully, including all the way up to the FBI director himself,” Jordan responded.

Details about Hunter Biden’s business dealings were found on the hard-drive of the laptop left behind at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019.

Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden believe they have gathered enough evidence to charge him with tax crimes and lying about his drug use so he could buy a handgun.

The decision to charge Hunter Biden will come down to Delaware US Attorney David Weiss.

Bartiromo noted Hunter Biden’s relationships in Ukraine, where he received a lucrative salary to work for a natural-gas company, and his business interests in China, and questioned how the American people trust decisions President Biden is making involving those countries.

“It’s scary. You stop and think about it because it’s like you say, Maria, it’s not just any countries, it’s Ukraine, Russia and China. Those were the countries that Hunter Biden did these business dealings with. It’s frightening stuff. And I think again, it underscores why it’s so important to get to the bottom of it,” Jordan said.

He said he believes Comer will focus the investigation into Hunter Biden on the 150 “suspicious activity reports” — or anti-money-laundering warnings — flagged by banks for suspiciously large transactions.

“Most people never get any, but you got this one family — happens to be a pretty darn important family in our country — has 150. So I think that’s where you’ll see the focus of the investigation,” he said.

Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden have for months believed they have gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and lying about his drug use so he could buy a handgun, the Washington Post reported last week.

The decision to charge Hunter Biden will come down to Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of Trump.

In December 2020, Hunter Biden admitted that federal prosecutors were looking into his “tax affairs.”

The investigations into Hunter Biden were initially launched in 2018 into whether he and his business associates violated tax and money-laundering laws in their dealings with Ukraine and China.

Details about many of the business dealings were found on the hard-drive of the laptop Hunter Biden left behind at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019.

The information found on that laptop became the basis for a series of scoops by The Post in October 2020 that revealed his and his family’s connections to a web of overseas relationships.