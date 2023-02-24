GOP lawmakers vow to unmask Hunter Biden’s anonymous art buyers

Republican members of the House Oversight Committee have vowed to reveal the identities of the mysterious buyers of Hunter Biden’s art one day after the first son missed a deadline to provide the panel records about his overseas business interests.

Biden’s failure to meet the committee’s Wednesday 11:59 p.m. deadline to produce financial documents and other records dating back to January 2009 mirrors his art dealer’s refusal to provide the panel with the names of his clients.

In response to a January request by the committee, William Pittard, a lawyer for Biden’s art dealer Georges Berges, wrote a letter to Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) earlier this month raising “concerns” about complying with the committee’s demands to see records about clients who have purchased Biden’s work.





Hunter Biden’s artwork is on display at Georges Berges Gallery in NYC.





Art gallery owner Georges Berges has refused to reveal Hunter Biden’s art buyers’ names.

In the Feb. 6 letter, seen by The Post, Pittard argues that complying with the Committee’s request to release the names of the art buyers “would defeat the efforts of Mr. Biden and the White House to avoid the ‘serious ethics concerns’ that you raise.”

“If the White House was not aware of those buyers, it would seem impossible for the administration to grant the buyers any favors based on the purchases,” Pittard notes.

GOP Oversight Committee members say Berges’ refusal to comply is only adding “fuel to the fire” of the probe.





Rep. James Comer is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, investigating Hunter Biden. ABC/This Week

“Hunter Biden’s artwork isn’t worthy of hanging on the walls of a foreclosed motel, so why would anyone buy it?” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) told Fox News Digital. “The answer is simple, to curry favor with the corrupt son of the president.”

“We need to know who purchased Hunter’s so-called ‘art’, and Georges Berges refusing to provide that information to Congress only adds fuel to the fire for our investigation,” she added.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) echoed McClain, telling the outlet that all “Hunter’s attorney is doing is delaying the inevitable.”

“We will receive this evidence, one way or another,” Boebert said.





The House Oversight Committee is investigating several aspects of Hunter Biden’s business handlings.

The committee has the power to issue a subpoena for documentation and testimony from Berges, and Biden, and refusal to comply with a congressional summons could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison.

Lawyers for Berges and Biden would likely challenge any subpoenas issued.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), another member of the Oversight Committee, told Fox News Digital that the scope of the panel’s investigation goes beyond Hunter Biden, and that nobody “cares specifically about Hunter.”

“We’re investigating the Biden crime-family operations. They’ve moved a lot of very suspicious money,” Higgins said. “‘Selling’ Hunter Biden art is just a method they’ve employed.”





Hunter Biden working on one of his art pieces. Instagram

“We’ll have every ‘art buyer’ identified and every dollar tracked by the end of this summer,” Higgins boldly vowed. “We’re cracking open the whole Biden crime family.”

Berges’ gallery has featured two solo shows of the scandal-ridden first son’s artwork, in 2021 and 2022. Paintings by the self-taught artist ranged in price from $75,000 to $500,000.