GOP lawmakers urge Biden to reverse course and send Ukraine planes after Zelensky plea

Republican members of Congress moved by Wednesday’s rousing address from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the White House to reverse course and allow Poland to send more than two dozen MiG-29 fighter jets to the aid of the Kyiv government.

In his remarks, Zelensky pleaded with lawmakers to establish a no-fly zone over his country and to provide aircraft to help them defend against pounding Russian aerial attacks.

“Aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe, you know that they exist, and you have them. But they are on earth, not in the Ukrainian sky,” he said. “They do not defend our people.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Zelensky had made a strong case for what Biden should do. ​

“I think there’s a bipartisan movement right here, provide them the ​MiGs, provide them the ​pla​nes where they can create ​no-fly zone, provid​e the armaments that they need to continue to fight a war that they did not create,” McCarthy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses the US Congress on Wednesday morning. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A map shows the areas of Ukraine threatened by Russian incursion.

Members of Congress watch Zelensky’s address. AP

“​War crimes are being committed ​and America ​and the world cannot sit by and ignore​ it,” he added. “We need to put a stop to this.”

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top GOPer on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was moved by video Zelensky showed during his speech that highlighted the atrocities Russia is carrying out in Ukraine against women and children.

“We need to help Ukraine, give them everything they need to fight this war, and the video we saw was very reminiscent of Nazi Germany. … And history will judge us,” he said. “What did you do? What did you do when the bombing started? When the maternity hospitals were bombed and the pregnant women were taken out — blood, children, what did you do?”

Biden rejected Poland’s proposal to transfer 28 Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to the Kyiv government. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova speaks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell before this morning’s address. AP

Republican Senator Ben Sasse speaks with reporters after Wednesday morning’s address. AP

“This is not a time for partisan rhetoric; this is a time to unify the nation behind Ukraine against one of the most evil forces we have seen since my father’s war — and that’s World War II, Adolf Hitler​,” he added.

​Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called on the US to “do more to support our Ukrainian partners.”

“As foreign adversaries like Russia are watching for any sign of American weakness, the United States has the opportunity to send a clear message to the world that we support Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression and war crimes,” she wrote in a statement released on her Twitter account.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with Oksana Markarova after Zelensky’s speech. AP

Flanked by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Rep. Elise Stefanik, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed the press. AP

Zelensky’s address included a gut-wrenching video of the warfare in Ukraine. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“We must end any delay in providing Ukraine with the lethal aid, including MiGs, and the swift humanitarian support they need and use every lever of economic power to cripple the Russian economy through tougher sanctions targeting the Russian energy sector,” Stefanik said.

Biden himself rejected Poland’s proposal to transfer 28 Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to the US air base in Ramstein, Germany to be sent on to Ukraine over fears that the planes would provoke President Vladimir Putin and escalate the conflict, potentially setting off World War III.

“Maybe never in the history of warfare has 28 planes meant so much to so many,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), invoking former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s quote about Royal Air Force pilots during the Battle of Britain.

“Maybe never in the history of warfare has 28 planes meant so much to so many,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham. REUTERS

Members of Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks. AP

“Will it turn the tide of the air battle? I don’t know,” Graham added. “Is it the most effective way to regain control of the skies? I don’t know. But I know that President Zelensky believes it will help, and if we reverse course as a nation to give them the planes, it would create momentum for Ukraine and be yet another blow to Putin.”

Following Zelensky’s speech, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the Senate Republican Policy Committee, questioned the need for a no-fly zone.

“Any time you put American pilots and American planes in the sky with Russian pilots and planes in the sky, you’re really taking a chance that we may engage at a level that I don’t think we’re prepared to,” he said.​

“The Biden administration must respond with more lethal assistance, including the airplanes,” said Sen. Rob Portman. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Members of Congress watch a video of a soldier speaking to a boy in Ukraine. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Rob Portman (​R-Ohio) called for ​the administration to answer Zelensky’s pleas for help​.

“The Biden administration must respond with more lethal assistance, including the airplanes, anti-air weapons, and tightened sanctions immediately,” he tweeted. “If they won’t, then Congress must again act in a bipartisan way with more help.”

With Post wires