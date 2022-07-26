GOP lawmaker Glenn Thompson attends gay son’s wedding after voting against gay marriage

A Republican congressman attended his gay son’s wedding just last week after he voted against a bill that would codify federal protections for same-sex marriage.

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA.) celebrated his son’s nuptials on Friday, his spokesperson said — three days after the lawmaker voted against the bipartisan bill which would protect same-sex marriages like his son’s should the Supreme Court overturn its previous ruling legalizing gay marriage.

“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Thompson’s spokesperson Maddison Stone said in a statement. “The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

The lawmaker’s son also confirmed his father was in attendance on the day he “married the love of [his] life” in a statement to NBC News.

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act Tuesday — though the bill still passed in the lower chamber with the help of 47 GOP members who voted for it.

Last week, Stone called the legislation “nothing more than an election year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores” in a statement to the local newspaper Centre Daily.

Thompson’s spokesperson stated the lawmaker’s family is happy to welcome their new son-in-law. Getty Images

The Respect for Marriage Act will face a vote in the Senate and needs to earn the support of at least 10 GOPers along with all 50 Democrats in order to pass.

The act repeals the federal definition of marriage being exclusively between a man and a woman and adds federal protections for married same-sex couples.

Democratic legislators introduced the bill to squash fears of the conservative-majority Supreme Court overturning its 2015 decision that declared state laws barring same-sex marriage are unconstitutional and legalized gay marriage on a national level.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas caused panic across the country when he called on the court to reconsider the landmark ruling in a concurring opinion he wrote.

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to vote against the bipartisan bill which would protect same-sex marriages. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

More Americans support same-sex marriage than ever before. An overwhelming majority — 71% — of US residents believe marriages between couples of the same sex should be recognized by law, according to a Gallup poll published last month.

Gawker was the first to report of Rep. Thompson’s apparent hypocrisy — ahead of his son’s wedding.