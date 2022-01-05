GOP Group Calls Out Trump’s Enablers In Congress By Name In Scathing Fox News Ad

A conservative group is calling out GOP lawmakers for failing to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters last year.

The new ad from the Republican Accountability Project, set to air on Fox News on the anniversary of the attack, focuses on five lawmakers who were sharply critical of Trump last year, but have since either changed their tune or remained silent.

“They told the truth then. Why won’t they now?” the text on the screen reads after clips featuring comments by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.):

The spot is set to run during “Fox & Friends,” “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday

The Republican Accountability Project has been running ads targeting members of the party who enabled Trump, complete with an online “Hall of Shame” of 13 lawmakers who “actively invented and disseminated lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories.”

The group is also looking to support primary challengers to those lawmakers.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.