GOP Gov. Sununu calls Trump 'f--king crazy' at Gridiron dinner

The Republican governor of New Hampshire dismissed former President Trump as “f–king crazy” during a monologue at the elite Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC, over the weekend.

Gov. Chris Sununu first jokingly praised Trump’s “experience,” “passion” and “sense of integrity,” Politico reported.

Then he said, “Nah, I’m just kidding!

“He’s f–king crazy!” Sununu told the political and media elites gathered for Saturday’s annual event, which traditionally skewers politicians from both sides, as well as journalists.

Sununu said Trump “stresses me out so much” — while joking about how he planned to deny his comments later.

“The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy,” said Sununu, New Hampshire’s governor since 2017, according to Politico.

“I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”

Gov. Sununu claims Trump “stresses me out so much”. Getty Images

Along with the insults, Sununu did share a few compliments about Trump. Getty Images

A crowd of about 600 journalists, pols and other Beltway insiders attended Saturday’s soiree, which featured skits and songs performed by members of the media, as well as a performance by the United States Marine Band.

The Gridiron Club dinner was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.