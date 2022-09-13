GOP demands Biden hand over Facebook ‘misinformation’

A trio of House Republicans asked President Biden Tuesday to provide records related to communications and meetings between the executive branch and social media giants Facebook and Twitter over so-called “misinformation” on those platforms.

“We remain concerned with attempts by your administration to pressure private companies like Twitter and Facebook to censor certain speech or silence individuals with whom you disagree,” read the letter, led by House Energy & Commerce Committee ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and obtained exclusively by The Post.

The missive comes one week after a federal judge in Louisiana ordered the White House to turn over emails that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top officials sent to social media companies.

The order from US District Judge Terry Doughty was in response to a lawsuit filed by Attorneys General Eric Schmitt of Missouri and Jeff Landry of Louisiana arguing the Biden administration colluded with Facebook and Twitter to “censor freedom of speech” on a number of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and elections.

Republicans accused the Biden administration of directing Facebook and Twitter of censoring conservatives on COVID-19 topics. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“We know that administration officials and federal bureaucrats requested these companies to censor legitimate news stories and public discourse regarding the COVID-19 pandemic under the guise of combatting misinformation, disinformation, and election interference,” said the Tuesday letter, which later adds: “We write to express our continued concerns with the behavior of your administration and federal agencies, and to request documents and information regarding these reports.”

The requests outlined in the letter, which was also signed by Reps. Robert Latta (R-Ohio) and Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.) include records of meetings between executive branch officials and Facebook and Twitter employees. The lawmakers are also asking for “records and information” about communications concerning Facebook and Twitter users as well as “‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation’ content.”

The lawmakers gave Biden until Sept. 26 to turn over the requested documents, one day before Doughty’s deadline for the administration to hand in its emails in response to the lawsuit.

Developing