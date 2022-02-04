GOP Censures Liz Cheney And Adam Kinzinger For Participating In Investigation Of January 6 Capitol Attack – The Hamden Journal

The Republican National Committee passed a resolution on Friday censuring two party members, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) for participating in the January 6th Committee, the congressional effort to investigate the attack on the Capitol in 2021.

The resolution, which passed by voice vote at the RNC meeting in Salt Lake City, also characterized the riot as “legitimate political discourse,” further evidence of party members’ efforts to try to rebrand the Capitol siege as a mere protest, a view that also has been echoed by commentators such as Tucker Carlson.

The resolution said that that Cheney and Kinzinger “are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, and they are both utilizing their past professed political affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes.”

Nine people died during the riot or afterward, even as there is some dispute as to whether the circumstances of all of the deaths can be linked to January 6th.

The censure means that the RNC will cease support for Kinzinger, who is not running for reelection, and Cheney, who is facing a Donald Trump-backed opponent in the party primary.

More to come.