GOP candidate and anti-abortion advocate running for Michigan governor said rape victims find ‘healing’ by being forced to have a baby

Tudor Dixon is running as the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Michigan.

Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for Michigan governor, said rape victims and a child born of rape could form a “bond.”

She used this argument to explain why she wouldn’t back a a 14-year-old rape victim getting an abortion.

“There was healing through that baby,” she said in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit.

Michigan’s Republican nominee for governor said in an interview that she believes there’s a “bond” that can form between a rape victim and a child born from sexual assault if forced to go through with the pregnancy.

When asked by Fox 2 Detroit anchor Roop Raj whether she’d support a 14-year-old rape victim getting an abortion, nominee Tudor Dixon said had spent time talking with the children of rape victim and believes their birth provides a sense of “healing.”

“The bond that those two people made and the fact that out of that tragedy there was healing through that baby, it’s something that we don’t think about,” she said in the interview.

“Those voices — the babies of rape victims — that have come forward are very powerful when you hear their story and what the truth is behind that. It’s very hard to not stand up for those people,” she continued, per Newsweek.

Abortion rights groups have long warned that people who are forced to carry out a pregnancy that’s a result of a rape or sexual assault can experience additional trauma or suffer other health problems.

Dixon earlier this month won Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary, after receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Dixon is a mother of four and a staunch anti-abortion advocate, Insider’s Isabella Zavarise reported.

At a campaign stop earlier this month, Dixon made an alarming argument in favor of putting an end to abortion, stating that abortions create “a safe haven for any type of predator out there,” The Daily Beast reported.

“If you’re a predator there’s nothing you like more than abortion. And if you can get a girl an abortion without her parents knowing, you can keep hurting her,” Dixon said.

