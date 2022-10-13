GOP ask courts to kill NY gun control law after appeals ruling

WASHINGTON — Two upstate New York Republicans in the House of Representatives are preparing to introduce legislation urging federal courts to strike down a new state law that bans guns from “sensitive” places including Times Square and mandates social media background checks for concealed carry applicants.

Reps. Claudia Tenney, who represents an area east of Rochester, and Elise Stefanik, who represents a vast northern district bordering Canada, are wading into the legal battle over the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which took effect last month — replacing century-old law that the Supreme Court struck down in June.

The New York City-based Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday allowed state officials to continue enforcing the law after Syracuse federal judge Glenn Suddaby paused it pending a lawsuit from Gun Owners of America.

“The [Supreme Court’s] NYSRPA v. Bruen decision upheld the right of Americans to conceal carry and rejected overreaching state laws infringing on our Second Amendment right. But Democrats in New York, led by Governor Kathy Hochul, ignored that court ruling and enacted a blatantly unconstitutional law,” said Tenney, the author of the House resolution to be introduced Friday.

“While legal challenges against this law work their way through the courts, I am honored to stand once again in support of New Yorkers’ right to keep and bear arms,” Tenney said.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act bans guns from Times Square and other places. Robert Miller

Stefanik, an original cosponsor, said, “Kathy Hochul’s gun grabbing law is unconstitutional and a direct attack on our Upstate rights and values.”

The House resolution says, “the courts should immediately strike down the Concealed Carry Improvement Act as unconstitutional.”

The bill takes issue with the state law’s restrictions on where guns can be brought, as well as the new social-media background checks.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (left) and Rep. Claudia Tenney (right) are preparing to introduce legislation urging federal courts to strike down a new state law that bans guns from “sensitive” places. Getty Images

“Kathy Hochul’s gun grabbing law is unconstitutional ,” Rep. Elise Stefanik accused. J. Messerschmidt

“[T]he CCIA requires concealed carry license applicants to provide 3 years of social media posts to licensing officers to review their ‘character and conduct’,” the legislation says. “[T]his social media review uses overly broad language that could violate concealed carry license applicants’ First and Fourth Amendment rights and be used to target individuals based on their political opinions.”

It also says the law “abuses the ability of the State to declare certain locations as ‘’sensitive places’’ where concealed carry is not permitted,” including by declaring that “‘Times Square’, all demonstrations and gatherings, and public sidewalks during ‘’special event[s]’ to be ‘sensitive places’” and alleged it “violates private property rights by automatically declaring all private property to be a ‘sensitive place.’”

The new state law defines sensitive places off-limits to guns as including “public transportation,” “educational institutions,” “public parks,” “any place of worship,” bars, “any gathering of individuals to collectively express their constitutional rights to protest or assemble” and “the area commonly known as Times Square.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is defending the new law in court and said in a statement this week, “This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence” amid an upsurge in shootings and murders.

The New York state concealed carry law was part of a broader shift in the federal courts to require states to issue concealed carry permits if gun-owners clear objective hurdles such as background checks, replacing “may issue” standards that allow greater discretion and a burden on the applicant to prove their need for a permit.

The new federal legislation’s cosponsors include Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Andy Harris (R-Md.), and Mary Miller (R-Ill.) and John Moolenaar (R-Mich.).

Downstate New York Republicans — including Reps. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Garbarino of Long Island and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and southern Brooklyn — have not signed onto the bill.

The Tenney-led legislation is unlikely to pass the Democrat-held House this year, but its introduction could portend a more serious threat of federal legislation if Republicans gain a sizable majority in the House through the Nov. 8 midterm elections.