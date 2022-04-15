GOP AGs sue to prevent Biden from ending Title 42

With just over five weeks left until the Biden administration plans to lift the Trump-era Title 42 health authority at the southern border, 18 Republican attorneys general have joined a lawsuit seeking to force the White House to keep the order in place.

The suit, first filed by the Republican attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri earlier this month, charges that the administration’s “disastrous border policies” would lead to “unmitigated chaos and catastrophe” if Title 42 is revoked.

This week, the lawsuit was joined by the top law enforcement officials of 18 other states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Republican Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy backed the decision to join the suit on Thursday, saying “The Termination Order is detrimental to the states tasked with enforcing immigration standards, and it is not logically appropriate.”

President Joe Biden is set to end the Title 42 health authority at the southern border. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Title 42 allows border officials to turn away migrants without first hearing their asylum claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic. via REUTERS

“This policy runs contrary to the Biden Administration’s other declarations because it is expressly premised on the decrease of COVID-19, but the Administration has ignored these facts by enforcing mandatory vaccination and mask mandates,” Dunleavy added.

In his statement of support for joining the suit, Wyoming Republican Gov. Mike Gordon accused the administration of failing to “fulfill its Constitutional duty” in securing the border.

“When the federal government does not fulfill its responsibilities, states are compelled to take legal action to protect their residents from the impacts of this border crisis,” Gordon said. “Wyoming will stand by our fellow states to protect our borders.”

According to the states, the pending termination of Title 42 is illegal because it violates the “notice-and-comments requirements” that are a part of the federal Administrative Procedure Act. It also claims the move is “arbitrary and capricious” because it does not take into account how the end of Title 42 will affect the states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Border Patrol, Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Biden are listed among the many defendants.

On April 1, the CDC revealed it would be striking the order that has allowed border officials to expel migrants attempting to enter the US without first hearing their asylum claims due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The order has been in place since March 2020 and has been used to expel more than 1.7 million migrants.

Eighteen states have joined a lawsuit attempting to prevent the Biden administration from ending Title 42. AFP via Getty Images

Lawmakers in border states warn that lifting Title 42 will lead to a surge of migrants attempting to enter the country. AFP via Getty Images

Bipartisan lawmakers, border state officials, and US Customs and Border Protection have warned that lifting Title 42 will likely result in a mass influx of migrants attempting to cross the southern border.

Some reports have estimated that up to 170,000 could attempt to cross this spring, historically the peak time for such attempts.