GOP accuses Dems, WH of holding back Ketanji Brown Jackson documents

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee joined his fellow GOPers on the panel Wednesday in accusing Democrats and the White House of withholding thousands of pages of documents related to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record — including her sentencing of child porn offenders.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) began day three of Jackson’s confirmation hearing by asking Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the committee’s chairman, about recommendations from probation officers in cases overseen by Jackson and why Republicans hadn’t received them.

“The White House and members of this committee used that information to attempt to discredit information raised by Senator [Josh] Hawley [R-Mo.] and others about the nominee’s sentencing record as a district judge,” Grassley said.

“No one on our side of the aisle had access to this information,” he went on. “In fact, before this past week, I’m not sure anyone but the probation office and the court had access to this information … Somehow, it appears that the White House obtained this information. It was leaked in pieces to media outlets in order to cast doubt on legitimate members’ questions and then it was provided to only Democratic members of this committee without any of the underlying documentation.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“You can’t ask for information if you don’t know if it exists. I’ve asked for non-public records related to the judge’s tenure on the [US] Sentencing Commission. Those have not been produced, just like 48,000 pages of records withheld by the White House,” Grassley concluded. “​How is the United States Senate supposed to review a record that we don’t have? This process might be timely, but it’s neither thorough nor fair to the American public, and I hope we can rectify that.”

During his statement, Grassley asked to add his name to letters submitted by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) seeking more information about the documents.

Cruz initially raised the issue of the documents with Durbin on Tuesday evening after Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) mentioned five probation reports that hadn’t been included in the records as she questioned Jackson.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Texas senator said Republicans were handed a piece of paper with a list of probation recommendations given to Jackson when they returned to the hearing after a break.

“Is there anything else that Democrats have access to, of Judge Jackson’s record, that you have not shared with Republicans on this committee, and in particular, the pre-sentence reports?” Cruz asked. “I suspect if they were helpful [to Jackson], you would have made them public, so the fact you haven’t raises an inference that they’re not helpful to the case you’re making.”

Durbin replied that “the information that we received from the White House, I’m told, everyone had access to, if they wanted, and now you have it, just a matter of hours after we’ve received it.”

Sen. Grassley asked to add his name to letters seeking more information about the documents. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

“So is there anything else Democrats have that Republicans do not, from Judge Jackson’s record?” Cruz asked, to which Durbin replied: “Not to my knowledge.”

“You had to be clairvoyant to know they had it​?” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) interjected.

“How would you know to request it?” Cruz concurred.

Sen. Ted Cruz initially raised the issue of the documents with Sen. Dick Durbin on Tuesday. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

“You would know it after Senator Hawley launched his attack on the judge,” Durbin fired back. “At that point, all of this information became relevant.”

“So I would be expected to say, ‘Jeez, after Senator Hawley asked questions, I’d better call the White House and see if they can help me research this’? That’s not realistic,” Kennedy pointed out.

Durbin, comparing the issue to pre-trial discovery, said he was unaware that the reports were available, but claimed that the White House had requested them and provided copies to Democrats, then given the same info to Republicans “within an hour or two.”​

Sen. Mike Lee talks to Sen. Lindsey Graham as Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 23, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The documents were at the center of questioning of Jackson by Cruz and Hawley Tuesday that sought to prove that the nominee routinely sentenced criminals, including child sex offenders, below what prosecutors and probation officers had recommended.

Earlier Tuesday, Cruz had displayed a chart that showed Jackson pronounced sentences that were reduced 14% to 64% from what the prosecutor had requested.

Jackson replied that the chart did not include all of the factors that she had to consider, including the recommendation of probation officers and guidelines set by Congress.

Sen. Grassley listens as Sen. Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

“We don’t have those provisions,” Cruz replied. “The committee has not been given the probation officers’ recommendations. We would welcome them.”​

After receiving the list of recommendations, Cruz rounded on Durbin.

“You keep referencing discovery. This is not litigation. This is a committee of the United States Senate, where both sides of the aisle have a right to access to the record and we’re carrying out our constitutional duty of advice and consent,” he said.

Ketanji Brown Jackson arrives to testify on the third day of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 23, 2022. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

“I will tell you this,” Durbin responded. “For some reason, your side didn’t request the information.”

“But how would we know to request?” an exasperated Cruz responded. “So I’m hereby requesting all other information you magically have, that you haven’t told us you have, that you’re not sharing with the other side.”