Google Stock Rises As Q4 Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

Google-parent Alphabet reported December-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock surging in after-hours action.







Alphabet (GOOGL) reported fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday. Internet search advertising revenue came in above expectations, while cloud computing and YouTube ad revenue slightly missed estimates.

GOOGL stock popped 7.2% to 2,951.56 in extended trading on the stock market today.

Google earnings under generally accepted accounting principles, also known as GAAP, jumped 38% to $30.69 per share, including gains on equity investments.

Gross revenue rose 32% to $75.33 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts had estimated Google earnings of $27.68 per share on gross revenue of $72.3 billion.

Google Stock: Cloud Revenue Light

The company said net revenue — minus traffic acquisition costs — came in at $61.90 billion vs. estimates of $59.25 billion. Traffic acquisition costs jumped 28% to $13.43 billion.

Internet search and other revenue rose 36% to $43.30 billion vs. estimates of $40.95 billion. Google said cloud-computing revenue rose over 44% to $5.54 billion vs. estimates of $5.57 billion. Google cloud cut its operating loss to $890 million, missing estimates of a $758 million loss.

YouTube advertising revenue rose 25% to $8.63 billion. Analysts had estimated YouTube ad revenue of $8.81 billion.

Heading into the Google earnings report, Google stock traded about 10% below an entry point of 3,019.43.

Google stock had shed 5% in 2022 amid volatility in the Nasdaq. GOOGL stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of 86 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Check-up.

