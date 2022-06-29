Google, Snapchat and 24 Other Tech Companies Get Lower Estimates by J.P. Morgan

Text size





Google’s advertising should hold up relatively better than others, according to the analysts.

Angela Weiss /AFP via Getty Images





As consumer spending slows, fuel costs rise, and chances of recession remain high,

J.P. Morgan



tech analysts moved to lower their financial expectations for all companies in their coverage on Wednesday.

Six analysts including Doug Anmuth highlighted companies such as

Alphabet



(ticker: GOOGL) among the 26 others in their note, pointing to the limited ability of tech companies to offset broader macro trends now versus the 2008 financial crisis. Although he still believes

Amazon



(AMZN),

Booking Holding (BKNG)



and

Uber (UBER)



are best picks even in a downturn given company-specific dynamics such as their leadership positions.