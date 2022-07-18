Google Parent Alphabet Starts Trading at Split-Adjusted Price

Text size





Dividing up the shares of Google-parent Alphabet should make them easier for investors to buy.

Shares of Google parent

Alphabet



start trading at a new price today after the stock was divided at the close on Friday.

Following the 20-for-1 split, Alphabet (ticker: GOOG) traded up 1.8% at $114.75 in the premarket on Monday. It closed at $2,255.34 last week.