Google Employees Push Back Against Cost Crackdown, Alleging “Nickel And Diming” From CEO

Reuters

Britain sends investors fleeing with historic tax cuts and borrowing

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing on Friday in an economic agenda that floored financial markets, sending sterling and British government bonds into freefall. Kwarteng scrapped the country’s top rate of income tax, cancelled a planned rise in corporate taxes and for the first time put a price tag on the spending plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who wants to double Britain’s rate of economic growth. Investors dumped short-dated British government bonds as fast as they could, with the cost of borrowing over five years seeing its biggest one-day rise since 1991, while the pound slumped more than 3% against the dollar to levels last seen 37 years ago.