Google Covid Outbreak Now Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles – The Hamden Journal

The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site.

On Friday, The Hamden Journal reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.)

Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county.

At LAX, 274 TSA employees are listed infected. Likewise 234 American Airlines workers. Those entities, however, are not only consumer-facing, but likely deal with the largest amount of foot traffic in the county.

Google has 2,000 employees in Los Angeles, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Business Journal last year. If that is accurate, it would mean that 14% of the company’s workforce has been hit recently.

Specifically, the county outbreak dashboard lists Google’s “Hercules Campus at Playa Vista – Spruce Goose Hangar,” the dazzlingly revamped version of Howard Hughes’ old facility, into which the company moved in 2018.

The status of the outbreak at Google is hard to know. The Hamden Journal reached out to the tech giant and will add any comment received. There could be a lag time between infection, detection, the reporting thereof, and when the county dashboard finally reflects that count, but the LADPH site is updated daily and did not list the Hercules Campus outbreak on Friday.