Google Agrees to Pay Out $118 Million To Former Employees In Gender Discrimination And Pay Equity Suit – The Hamden Journal

Bloomberg.com reports that the case is Ellis v. Google LLC, Google having to pay out $118 million settlement to over 15,000 female employees for gender discrimination. The settlement was reached immediately upon conclusion of the case and involves women across 236 job titles.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, with Altshuler Berzon LLP, announced the deal on Friday. Third party experts and labor economists will examine Google’s hiring process, and the company’s pay equity information.

According to David Neumark, an economist at University of California at Irvine, those leading the lawsuit stated that Google paid female employees approximately nearly $17,000 less than males who have the same job titles.

“As a woman who’s spent her entire career in the tech industry, I’m optimistic that the actions Google has agreed to take as part of this settlement will ensure more equity for women,” Holly Pease, one of the plaintiffs, said in the statement.

The Google deal must be approved by a judge. A hearing on a preliminary approval is scheduled for June 21, the law firms said.