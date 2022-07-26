GOOGL Stock Rises As Earnings Miss Estimates But Advertising Business Holds Up

Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported June-quarter earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street targets as YouTube and its cloud computing business fell short of expectations. But GOOGL stock rose as revenue growth at its core digital advertising business topped views.







After the market close, Alphabet said second-quarter earnings fell 11% to $1.21 per share. The company reports earnings under generally accepted accounting principles, also known as GAAP.

Also, gross revenue rose 16% to $69.7 billion. Analysts had predicted Google earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $69.62 billion. A year earlier, Google reported earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $61.9 billion.

GOOGL stock rose 2.7% to near 108 in extended trading on the stock market today.

Meanwhile, advertising revenue rose 11% to $56.29 billion, edging by estimates of $55.97 billion.

Google Stock: TikTok, YouTube Competition Heats Up

However, YouTube revenue rose only 5% to $7.3 billion. Analysts had estimated YouTube ad revenue of $7.52 billion, up 7%. YouTube’s sales growth slowed from 14% in the first quarter.

Social media firm TikTok’s advertising growth has boomed via its short-form videos. TikTok poses a headwind to YouTube’s growth, analysts say.

Google said cloud-computing revenue rose 36% to $6.28 billion, missing estimates of $6.41 billion. The cloud unit’s operating loss increased to $858 million from $591 million in the year-earlier period.

Alphabet repurchased $12.8 billion of its own stock in the second quarter. In the first quarter, the company repurchased $13.3 billion of Google stock.

Heading into the Google earnings report, the big tech stock had shed 25% in 2022 amid volatility in the Nasdaq. Google stock sold off July 22 after Snap (SNAP) reported disappointing earnings on weak advertising.

GOOGL stock holds a Relative Strength Rating of 35 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

