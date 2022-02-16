A spectacular drop in Goodyear stock on Friday was an overreaction, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Alan Brinkman. He raised his rating on the stock to Overweight, citing impressive fourth-quarter results and other positive factors.

Shares of the tire manufacturer tumbled 27.4% on Friday—its worst single-day performance in nearly 35 years—after the company said it is expecting to only break even in terms of free cash flow in 2022 due to rising costs. Goodyear (ticker: GT ) posted $372 million in free cash flow in 2021….