Holdings stock took a turn for the worse late Monday, after the prescription-drug-referral platform posted disappointing fourth-quarter results and weaker-than-expected guidance for both the March quarter, and all of 2022.

GoodRx (ticker: GDRX) stock plunged more than 27% in late trading to $20, an all-time low. The company went public in September 2020 at $33 a share.