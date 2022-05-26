‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dies at 67 – The Hamden Journal

A shocker. Ray Liotta, the terrific actor whose career breakout came in the Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas, has died. The Hamden Journal hears he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details when they become available.

Liotta was 67 years old and leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He finished the Elizabeth Banks-directed Cocaine Bear and was due to star in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

He also starred with Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.