‘Good Trouble’ Renewed For Season 5 At Freeform – The Hamden Journal

There’s more Good Trouble ahead.

Freeform has renewed the YA series for season five.

It comes ahead of the finale of season four of The Fosters spinoff, which runs through the end of August.

Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Josh Pence, Beau Mirchoff, Bryan Craig and Priscilla Quintana. Maia Mitchell left at the end of season three

The series is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

The renewal was announced by Freeform and Onyx Collective President Tara Duncan at the network’s virtual TCA press tour session.