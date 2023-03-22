“Good To Be Back” – The Hamden Journal

Ahmed Best is getting a shot at redemption by returning to the Star Wars universe as a Jedi in The Mandalorian.

The actor voiced the infamously CGI character Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy of the George Lucas saga. Audiences were not fond of the Gungan and the character was phased out in the subsequent films.

Best made an appearance in Chapter 20 of the Disney+ series and the actor took to social media to show his gratitude.

“Good to be back. There is so much to say and share. It’s going to take a couple of days. But, for now, I’ll just say thank you to all that have held me up and made me better,” he shared on Instagram.

In Season 3, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian titled “Chapter 20: The Foundling,” Grogu has a flashback to the moment when the Jedi temple was attacked. Best shows up as a Jedi named Kelleran Beq who saves the child after finding him in an elevator as the attack takes place.

This was not Best’s first appearance playing Beq as he portrayed the character as host of the game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge back in 2020. Before that, Best made a cameo as Achk Med-Beq in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Based on Best’s message on social media, the actor seemingly hinted that it was not Beq’s last appearance on The Mandalorian, especially if Grogu’s backstory continues to play out in flashbacks.

The Mandalorian drops new chapters every Wednesday on Disney+.