Good Night Oppy trailer previews the Mars Rover’s incredible journey

Though it sometimes seems like humanity’s exploration of outer space peaked in the ’60s, there have been some remarkable accomplishments since then as well. The new documentary Good Night Oppy recounts the inspirational story of the Mars Rover, which went above and beyond anyone’s expectations and taught us all kinds of things about the red planet. You can watch the trailer exclusively above.

The Mars Rover Exploration Opportunity was launched by NASA scientists in January 2004. Though they only expected the robot to be active for 90 days, it ended up surviving for 15 years and sending important information back home. Over those 15 years, a powerful bond was forged between the NASA scientists and Opportunity — or “Oppy,” as they affectionately called it.

Good Night Oppy

Amazon Prime Video The new documentary ‘Good Night Oppy’ tells the story of the Mars Rover that was only supposed to last for 90 days but survived for 15 years

Narrated by Angela Bassett and directed by Ryan White, Good Night Oppy tells the true story of the Mars Rover and the ingenuity, teamwork, and curiosity that its success represents. In EW’s roundup of the best films at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Joshua Rothkopf called it “a film with the power to inspire a generation.”

Watch the trailer exclusively above. Good Night Oppy will release in select theaters on Nov. 4 and then become available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 23.

