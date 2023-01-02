Bankman-Fried's FTX Was a Wild West And a Personal Bank

Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets

by

This is news that will no doubt please the customers and creditors of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. 

The authorities of the Bahamas, where the disgraced former emperor of the crypto space lived and where FTX was headquartered, have just announced that they have seized significant assets from the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas says it seized these assets as soon as Bankman-Fried, known by the initials SBF in the crypto industry, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for his empire on November 11.