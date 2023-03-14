Good Deed Entertainment Launches Production Division Overseen By Phil Garrett   – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Indie film distributor Good Deed Entertainment has today announced the launch of their new production division, to be led by Head of Production and Development Phil Garrett.

Garrett will report to Good Deed’s Executive Vice President of Production and Distribution, Andy Myers, who tells The Hamden Journal that the company’s new hire “has an incredible passion for the breed of indie cinema that fuels GDE: the offbeat, the breathtaking, the movies that stick with you. His skill, experience, and vision are the perfect fit to lead our new production slate.”

Good Deed’s production arm will look to bolster film production in Ohio, where the company has been based since its 2019 departure from Los Angeles, empowering filmmakers to take advantage of state infrastructure including motion picture tax credits, production services, tax credit financing and distribution.

First up on the company’s slate is Fresh Hell, a three-film horror anthology series from writer-director Quinn Armstrong (Survival Skills), to be produced by Myers and Garrett, with Aaron Mack’s Genre Labs co-producing. The trilogy will be released under GDE’s genre label, Cranked Up Films, which has previously distributed such titles as Gillian Wallace Horvat’s Independent Spirit Award-nominated genre-bender I Blame Society and and Colin West’s Double Walker.

“The Fresh Hell series is a vital first step for our slate of original productions, co-productions, and production services offerings, made possible by Ohio’s ever-growing community of creators, crew, talent, and vendors,” said Garrett. “We look forward to collaborating with talented filmmakers to create elevated genre films that thrill and entertain audiences.”

A seasoned indie film producer, Garrett has produced projects with Genre Labs, Elevate Pictures, Arbor Avenue Films, Mosquito Entertainment and ZapruderFlix, among other companies, shepherding such titles as Escape from Death Block 13 and The Street Where We Live. His background includes live-action and animation, studio and independent features, documentaries, transmedia projects and live theater, as well as award-winning narrative shorts and experimental projects of varying lengths.

Perhaps best known for releasing the Academy Award-nominated animated feature Loving Vincent, telling the story of painter Vincent van Gogh in his signature style, Good Deed Entertainment has also recently released such titles as Karmalink, Carmen and Alaskan Nets, along with the Annie Award-nominated Charlotte and the Independent Spirit Award-nominated To Dust.