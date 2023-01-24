‘Good Day LA’ Adds ‘Extra’ Duo Melvin Robert And Jennifer Lahmers – The Hamden Journal

Change is coming to KTTV’s Good Day LA. Starting in February, EXTRA‘s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers will anchor from 6 to 9 a.m. on the FOX 11 station.

Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 to 6 a.m., while Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo will take over from 9 to 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will also contribute news content throughout all seven hours of the Good Day LA newscast.

Robert and Lahmers will continue their roles on EXTRA, which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansion of Good Day LA and the FOX 11 News Special Report, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.

“As we continue to enhance and grow our news product to meet the changing needs of our viewers, we are excited to enter this era with a group of versatile and engaging anchors,” said Steve Carlston, the station’s SVP and General Manager. “Adding Jennifer and Melvin to our already strong team will further integrate us with our partners at EXTRA, sharing access to events and interviews, and tying together our morning and evening programming.”

Robert has been a senior correspondent and weekend co-host at EXTRA since 2022. Lahmers has been a correspondent and weekend co-host at EXTRA since 2019.