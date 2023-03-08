Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M in Chicago and trick plays

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Jim Scarcelli joins the program to discuss Michigan’s chances in Chicago in the Big Ten Tournament. Other topics discussed are trick plays in CFB. Is Michigan running too many trick plays? How is Ohio State look in terms of their coaches and players in March. What do we make of Josh Gattis going to Maryland? Do the new rules in CFB hurt Michigan? What would you do if you were the Lions at #6 in the draft?
Breakdown
– Open 00:00-2:57
– Big Ten Tourney 2:58-6:35
– Trick plays for UM 6:36-23:23
– Ohio State football right now 23:24-28:02
– Josh Gattis to Maryland 28:03-30:34
– CFB rules not favorable to UM 30:35-35:26
– Lions pick at #6 35:27-43:56
– Nick Marsh & Mike Mallory 43:57-56:21
—
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram