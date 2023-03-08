Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M in Chicago and trick plays

– CFB rules not favorable to UM 30:35-35:26

– Ohio State football right now 23:24-28:02

Jim Scarcelli joins the program to discuss Michigan’s chances in Chicago in the Big Ten Tournament. Other topics discussed are trick plays in CFB. Is Michigan running too many trick plays? How is Ohio State look in terms of their coaches and players in March. What do we make of Josh Gattis going to Maryland? Do the new rules in CFB hurt Michigan? What would you do if you were the Lions at #6 in the draft?

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

