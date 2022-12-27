Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Top trends heading into Saturday

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
– JJ McCarthy on winning it all 00:00-:58
– Open :59-5:29
– Pulling for OSU 5:30-19:32
– Rematch numbers in CFB 19:33-27:35
– Overlooking OSU & Corum’s return 27:36-32:57
– Fiesta Bowl thoughts 32:58-36:11
– JJ McCarthy’s smiley face on his hand 36:12-38:55
– OSU rematch, jump pass & SEC bias 38:56-41:55
– Trends for UM vs TCU 41:56-101:22
