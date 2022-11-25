Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Rutgers film analysis

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: The Game ’22

by

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

– Open 00:00-5:30

– UM/OSU 5:31-9:20

– Breeon Ishmail 9:21-11:09

– Feedback: One loss UM or OSU getting in CFB Playoff 11:10-18:48

– Keys to the game 18:49-28:29

– Injuries 28:30-37:17

– Scheduling 37:18-47:35

– Running game 47:36-51:47

– Prediction 51:48-57:28

– Co-coordinators 57:29-104:24

– Passing game 104:25-114:30

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram