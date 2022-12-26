Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Rutgers film analysis

Maize&BlueReview – Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: TCU week kickoff

football
Josh Henschke

Maize&BlueReview

Publisher

Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

– JJ McCarthy 00:00-:60

– Open 1:01-4:00

– CFB thoughts 4:00-31:29

– TCU flim 31:30-49:20

– YouTube shuts down broadcast for some reason? 49:21

