Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Rutgers film analysis

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring game standouts

by

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

A look back at Saturday’s Spring Game by looking at five players that stood-out. Also a quick look at where the Michigan basketball sits after a weekend after losing Kobe Bufkin and Hunter Dickinson.

Breakdown

– Mike Hart 00:00-:20

– Open :21-4:58

– Derrick Moore 4:59-9:21

– Josaiah Stewart 9:22-10:57

– Kenneth Grant 10:58-14:17

– Ben Hall 14:18-17:40

– Payton O’Leary 17:41-23:23

– Feedback: on QB’s 23:24-29:53

– Michigan basketball 29:54-33:10

– QB’s & kicking game 33:11-48:14

