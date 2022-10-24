Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Six keys to victory vs. Michigan State

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

– Bob Ufer 00:00-:15

– Open :16-4:05

– Scarcelli six key’s to victory 4:07-11:04

– Game will be closer than line indicates 11:05-14:20

– How Scarcelli did vs MSU 14:21-17:00

– Bulletin board material 17:01-20:29

– Michigan’s Lloyd Carr Tunnel fallout 20:30-22:46

– Gameplan vs MSU 22:47-32:06

– Email to Harbaugh on MSU series 32:07-39:41

– MSU friends, flying a UM flag & dating a Spartan 39:42-44:40

– OSU & PSU 44:41-48:57

– Fans rushing the field and tough tests for UM ahead 48:58-56:57:10

– Scar’s pick of the week 57:11-103:05

– Lions coach, GM & number one pick 103:06-107:45